The Saline County Library Youth Services department has implemented a StoryWalk at both locations. It will be featuring a different book each month.
A StoryWalk is a way for families to get out of the house and safely social-distance while practicing literacy skills and healthy exercise. The StoryWalk is a free activity that any can participate in at any time.
The Benton StoryWalk begins outside of the library entrance while the Bryant StoryWalk starts in the driveway entrance, and both are easy to follow around the buildings. August’s stories are "Dragons Love Tacos" in Benton and "Paperbag Princess" in Bryant.
When a family finishes the StoryWalk, the last sign they will see will be instructions about the I Spy activity they can participate in around the building outside.
In Benton, participants will be finding dragons and tacos and in Bryant, they be finding dragons.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
For more information, including library hours for each location and information on library services and programs, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org or call 501-778-4766.