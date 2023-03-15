Several students were recognized during Tuesday night's Bryant School Board meeting, as well as the district's Gifted and Talented teachers and the school's foreign language program.
Bryant High School’s 2023 All-State Band members were also recognized Tuesday evening.
Students receiving All-State Band honors include: Ainsley Warford, Oboe - Wind Symphony; Savannah Rousey, Clarinet - Wind Symphony; John Douglas, Trumpet - Wind Symphony; Caroline Mead, Trombone - Wind Symphony; Jonathan Hubbard, Bass Trombone - Wind Symphony; Sarah Wolff, Alto Saxophone - Symphonic Band; Woodrow Turner, Trumpet - Symphonic Orchestra; Dayne Coker, String Bass - Symphonic Band; Craig Farley, String Bass - Symphonic Band; Eli Matthews, Trumpet - Symphonic Band; Dorcas Fabunmi, Clarinet - Concert Band; Ethan Linder, Trumpet - Concert Band; Zackary Haskin, Trombone - Concert Band; Cyler Hilton, Tuba - Concert Band; Isabella Sharp, Bassoon - Concert Band; Andrew Karp, Tenor Saxophone - 2nd Jazz. Keith Matthews is the Head High School Band Director.
Bryant High School wrestler Presley Givens was recognized as the 6A State Wrestling Champion during the meeting. Givens earned her second 6A State Wrestling Championship (145 lb) and received the Outstanding Wrestler Award for weight class 125-145. Presley finished as National Runner-Up at the USA Wrestling National Championships earning an All-American title. Presley’s wrestling coaches are Shane Clancy and Adam Pendergrass.
Also, the Bryant School District's foreign language program had a record number of students qualify for the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy.
Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy recognizes Arkansas high school students who have studied and attained proficiency in English and one or more other languages. It is awarded by AFLTA (Arkansas Foreign Language Teachers Association) and ARKTESOL (Arkansas Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages).
In June 2018, the Arkansas State Board of Education officially endorsed the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy.
In 2018, Bryant High Schools had 3 students earn the award.
For 2023, BHS has over 60 students who will receive their Seal of Biliteracy.
Four students spoke to the board members about the program -- Caleb Bent, Juan Carlos Arroyo Garcia, Caitlyn Boling and Jaachelyn Gaines.
Bryant’s Gifted and Talented team was also recognized at the Bryant School Board meeting for receiving the 2022-2023 Act 56 Honorable Mention Award for Outstanding Gifted Programs, presented by the Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education. Charlotte Calhoun is the K-12 Gifted Programs Coordinator.