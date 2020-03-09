Juniors and seniors from Hannover High School will be heading down south Monday through Thursday to work on building a home for Habitat for Humanity of Saline County as part of Habitat International's Collegiate Challenge.
This is the third year students from the school, which sits on the border of New Hampshire and Vermont, will take part in the yearly build. They will bring 12 students and two teachers.
"They are always a fantastic group, always hard working," said Stephanie Griffin, director of Habitat.
The partnership began when Hanover sought out Habitat Saline County through the Habitat International website.
After the first year, one of the group's leaders said he would bring students back every year.
Various groups and individuals, including the homeowner of the house they will work on, will provide lunches. They will stay at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Benton.
This is the first year the students will get to work on a new build instead of a home being recycled. They are starting a build at 2 Jefferson St. in Benton. It will be the sixth of seven planned houses in that area.
This home will be going to the Finley family when it is complete.
As with all the builds, the Tuesday Crew, Habitat's regular crew of volunteers that typically works Tuesdays, will lead the build and teach the students how to build the home.
Griffin said the crew loves getting to work with them for four days because they are not having to retrain from scratch every day. The two groups work together well every year.
She thinks it is a neat experience for the students to see a different culture in the country.
The group will start with framing and raising the walls and hope to get all the way to trusses and roof decking by the time they finish.
Volunteers with First Baptist Church of Benton's Serve Day will work Saturday.
"We hope by the end of the week the house is in the dry," Griffin said.
While the students are here, they plan to visit Hot Springs and also eat at local restaurants.
On Thursday, the Habitat crew will join the group for supper to recap the week before they head home.
While they are in Saline County, the students will get a chance to see the final product of a home build. They will attend a home dedication for the Ramos Family at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Griffin loves whenever schools take part in Habitat builds. Saline County schools often send students to work with the Tuesday Crew. She said the Tuesday Crew loves to train younger groups.
Any group or individual wishing to volunteer with Habitat can call 501-315-5434.