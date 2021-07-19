A man wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in Stuttgart was arrested by Benton officers Monday.
Benton Police Department officers were advised by Stuttgart Police Department detectives that a suspect with an active warrant for homicide, Earthly Coleman, 51, was known to be hiding in Benton, according to a news release.
BNPD Special Investigations Division detectives established surveillance at the residence and positively identified Coleman, but he left the residence before contact could be made.
Detectives coordinated with patrol officers to stop the vehicle and Coleman was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Saline County Jail to await extradition to Stuttgart, according to Benton Police Department spokesperson Krista Petty.
Multiple other agencies assisted in the investigation of Coleman.According to Stuttgart PD social media, Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, DeWitt PD, Parole and Probation Fugitive Recovery, and the U.S. Marshals were involved, among others.