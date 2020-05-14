COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 97 Arkansans and more than 84,000 others across the nation since the start of the pandemic a few months ago.
With cases continuing to rise, one Saline County family is thankful they are on the positive side of the stat sheet.
Believing they were saying their final goodbyes a few short weeks ago, the daughters of Anna Lea McClure, 72, and many other family members are now blessed to have their family staple back home after a 45-day battle with COVID-19 at Saline Memorial Hospital.
McClure was admitted to Saline Memorial on March 30 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 — the last time she would physically be able to hug family until Wednesday.
“That is hard,” McClure said. “When you can’t get to your family and when they can’t get to you.”
A tablet was sent to the unit where McClure was staying in order for her to contact her daughters in the event she needed anything. However, no physical touch was allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.
McClure said she and the doctors had an agreement prior to being placed on a ventilator April 15 — she would only spend two weeks on machines before it was time to let go if no signs of improvement were shown.
That faithful day came 13 days later and the decision was made to call her daughters in to say goodbye.
McClure spent three days in ICU before being placed on the vent.
“Mom didn’t want to stay on the vent if she wasn’t getting better and that was the agreement,” said Ruth Garcia. “At the two-week mark, when we weren’t seeing progress, the doctor told me and my sister that on a certain date they would take her off and we would see what happened.
“That date came and she wasn’t doing well. We were allowed to come up with masks and were able to sit outside and view mother through glass and pretty much they told us to come and be with her as they took her off. The feeling was we were going to be there and say ‘bye.’”
Garcia said they never got to say bye as their mother began to make progress.
“We were able to sit with her for a little while, but instead of going backward, we went forward. Every step of this has been amazing,” Garcia added.
The daughters were expected to be at the hospital for 30 minutes. Five hours later, they had more hope than ever before.
With a red-carpet event, and met by media outlets, hospital officials and staff, and an abundance of family members with roses, balloons and hand-written signs, McClure fought off her illness and literally walked out of Saline Memorial Hospital — recovered.
“It was amazing,” McClure said.
“She is very happy and blessed, and happy to be home. That is all she talked about,” Ruth Garcia said.
After seeing steady improvement, Garcia says she and her family are delighted to have their mother back home and well.
“It was overwhelming,” Garcia said. “That is all we could think about for the last two weeks is when she was going to get to come home because it had been such a roller coaster ride. To actually get her home and love on her and be in the same room with her is a wonderful feeling.”
Garcia said her mother — who has underlying conditions of hypertension and diabetes — would spike temperatures but they would subside before returning, along with battling stomach issues prior to her hospital stay.
While many COVID-19 cases have little evidence as to where they may have come in contact with the illness, McClure, too, says she is unsure.
“She only left the house two times for doctor’s appointments in the two months before she actually went to the hospital,” said Ro Garcia, McClure’s son-in-law.
McClure said she is blessed for the doctors, nurses and physical therapy staff that helped her overcome the battle.
Ruth Garcia added that the family has nothing but positive things to say about Saline Memorial and the work it did in saving her mother.
As for those continuing to fight, McClure has words of encouragement.
“Don’t give up and keep fighting,” she said.
McClure is expected to be fully recovered in six months, according to doctors.