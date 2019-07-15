The 2019-20 school year is right around the corner. Supply lists for each school district in Saline County are available here. 

Benton School District

Benton Elementary Schools:https://ww2.bentonschools.org/images/ElementarySupplies.pdf

Benton Middle School:https://ww2.bentonschools.org/images/BMSSupplyList.pdf

Benton Junior High:https://ww2.bentonschools.org/images/BJHSupplyList.pdf

Benton High School:https://ww2.bentonschools.org/images/BHSSupplyList.pdf

 

Bryant School District

Bryant Elementary Schools

•Collegeville Elementary School:https://bryantschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/CES-Supply-List-2019-20.pdf

 •Hurricane Creek Elementary School:https://bryantschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/HCES-Supply-List-2019-20-1.pdf

 •Davis Elementary School:https://bryantschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/DES-Supply-List-2019-20.pdf

•Hill Farm Elementary School:https://bryantschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/HFES-Supply-List-2019-20.pdf

•Parkway Elementary School:https://bryantschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PES-Supply-List-2019-20.pdf

•Springhill Elementary School:https://bryantschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/SpES-Supply-List-2019-20.pdf

Bryant Elementary and Salem Elementary’s supplies will be supplied by their PTO.

Bryant Middle School, Bethel Middle School, Bryant Junior High School, and Bryant High School supplies vary with each course, so secondary schools supply lists are not posted in advance. Teachers will provide students with additional information on the first day of school.

 

Harmony Grove School District

Westbrook Elementary School: http://harmonygrovesd.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_451481/File/ELEMENTARY/WES%20Supply%20List%2019-20.pdf

Harmony Grove Middle School: https://www.facebook.com/189426521101884/photos/pcb.2545796265464886/2545795298798316/?type=3&theater

Harmony Grove Junior High School: http://harmonygrovesd.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_451481/File/JUNIOR%20HIGH/2019-2020%20Junior%20High%20Supply%20List.pdf

Harmony Grove High School: Supplies for high school students vary with each course. Syllabi for classes are available at http://www.harmonygrovesd.org/for_parents/hs_syllabi

 

Bauxite School District

Pine Haven Elementary School

•Kindergarten: https://www.facebook.com/PineHavenElementaryPTO/photos/pcb.1034390753436986/1034390526770342/?type=3&theater

•First Grade: https://www.facebook.com/PineHavenElementaryPTO/photos/pcb.1034390753436986/1034390553437006/?type=3&theater

•Second Grade: https://www.facebook.com/PineHavenElementaryPTO/photos/pcb.1034390753436986/1034390610103667/?type=3&theater

•Third Grade: https://www.facebook.com/PineHavenElementaryPTO/photos/pcb.1034390753436986/1034390660103662/?type=3&theater

•Fourth Grade: https://www.facebook.com/PineHavenElementaryPTO/photos/pcb.1034390753436986/1034390683436993/?type=3&theater

•Fifth Grade: https://www.facebook.com/PineHavenElementaryPTO/photos/pcb.1034390753436986/1034390720103656/?type=3&theater

Bauxite Middle School

•Sixth Grade: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HoK5AlKZygpZZ9CS7PsVy2TmVEF7vwTqndvmA9fL0m0/edit

•Seventh Grade: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1JdL_rVsCqId7WrJVTUteXt971sFp75skmO8npxc1yYM/edit

•Eighth Grade: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PTpsGtClu6uUnwzvlvO_BKT2ctetWo0P0axmTMa4Ukk/edit

 

