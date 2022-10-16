As a specialist in breast cancer management and surgical oncology, Dr. Yara Robertson has treated thousands of people for breast cancer.
Robertson has 11 years of surgical experience including two years of experience working for CARTI in Arkansas.
Robertson said that she decided to pursue a career in breast cancer surgery after seeing a need for “compassionate oncology care being done correctly.”
She also has a personal connection to this type of cancer because she has a lengthy family history of breast cancer.
As a Memphis native, she attended the Quilleen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee, before her residence and fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
“I have deep ties to Arkansas and a love for the people,” she said.
She previously practiced in Atlanta before becoming a CARTI physician and treating patients from across the state. At CARTI, she said that she has many other medical professional to work with who can offer other treatment options.
In her job, she enjoys that she is able to give women hope.
While many think that treatment for breast cancer begins with surgery, Robertson said that breast cancer treatment is individualized and changes for each case. Surgery is not always the first treatment plan and multiple things go into deciding the best treatment options.
Depending on the size of the tumor or how aggressive the type of cancer is, the first option may be chemotherapy.
If a patient decides to conserve the breast, chemotherapy is a treatment that will make the tumor smaller for removal, she explained.
Cancer treatment also involving patients visiting with doctors in various specialties. Genetic testing may also be needed to determine the best form of treatment, she said.
In some situations, a patient can have cancer in one breast but not the other. Even though the second breast is completely normal, some patients decided to have both breasts removed.
While removing both breasts lessens patients’ risks, it doesn’t mean they will never deal with cancer again.
“You can have recurring cancer in the chest wall or skin, so removing both breasts does not mean you can’t have cancer again,” she said, adding that for some people a double mastectomy gives the peace of mind and reduces their followup treatment.
“That is their personal choice. My job is to give them all their options,” Robertson said.
Along with considering treatment options, Robertson also has to balance the emotional and physical side of breast cancer surgery. A breast cancer surgery can change the way a patient looks.
“A woman should have the option of reconstruction if she wants and be allowed to have an evaluation,” she explained.
For reconstruction surgery, Robertson works alongside a plastic surgeon who places an implant after the patient’s breast is removed.
While surgeons can make women’s breast look the same after surgery, a reconstructed breast does not feel the same and patients may have pain.
“I always tell patients it’s not a free boob job … this is not the same. We can not make you the way God made you,” she said.
Another option for woman who do not want reconstruction is for Robertson to make their chests completely flat.
“My job is to make sure they are as flat as possible and that they have a good cosmetic look to their chest wall,” she said.
During surgery, Robertson said that she put a bra on the patient and she stuffs the bra.
“When they wake up, they don’t see that they are flat,” she explained. The day after surgery while visiting with the patient, she removes the dressing with them.
Emotion conversations about all of the options are a big part of a treatment plan for breast cancer, Robertson said.
“Even if you are the most prepared person, it is very jarring to look down and see that you don’t have breasts,” she said. “Breasts are part of our femininity and sexuality … there is an emotion attachment to the breasts.”
While Robertson said she often uses tough love when talking with patients, she also leans on her spirituality.
“We put God at the head of all of our treatment plans. We pray before the surgery and we have faith,” she said.
Robertson noted that she builds a relationship with her patients because she has to see them regularly – usually once a year – for the rest of their lives.
While breast cancer is not preventable, she said annual mammograms are still being advised once a woman is 40 years old. It is also important for women to know their family history involving breast cancer.
“Mammograms do save lives,” she said.
She also encourages woman to practice breast health self awareness. If a woman notices that something has changed, she should see a doctor. Robertson also encourages women to ask for a second opinion if they feel that they are not be treated corrected.
In 2022, 35 million people have survived breast cancer due to early detection and better treatment options, she said.
“We are the most advanced in breast cancer treatment than ever before. Breast cancer is not a death sentence,” she said.
In honor of breast cancer awareness month, CARTI is hosting Mammograms & Muffins events from 8 a.m. to noon at CARTI centers. The event today is schedule to take place in Russellville. On Oct. 22, the event is set for the Little Rock center and the Oct. 29 event will take place in North Little Rock.