The Arkansas Educational Association recently completed a survey taken by state educators this past weekend and the conclusions of the survey prove educators are very concerned about returning to in-person instruction for the upcoming school year, which is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 24.
“The message from the vast majority of responding Arkansas educators is clear: we must assure the health and safety of students and educators before our schools are ready to reopen,” said AEA President Carol Fleming. “We need supplies, support and clearly communicated safety protocols before our students, teachers and education support staff can consider returning to in-person learning. Arkansas’ educators know their students, parents and communities best, and they want to be a part in decision-making as we develop a safe, sustainable path forward.”
The survey, labeled the Return to Learn: Arkansas Educator Survey, asked over 6,100 education professionals across the state, with 88.5 percent of the respondents teacher/faculty, 5.1 percent education support professional, 1 percent school retirees and 5.5 percent listed as other.
Out of those responses, 43.8 percent are employed by elementary schools, 20 percent middle school and 27 percent high school.
Educators responding with experience of 25 or more years is 16 percent, 15-25 years is 31.5 percent, 5 to 15 yers is 40.4 percent and less than 5 years is 12.2 percent.
On the statement, ‘I’m concerned about my health and contracting COVID-19,’ 60 percent strongly agreed, 23.4 percent agreed (83.4 percent total), 8.7 percent were neutral, 5 percent disagreed and 2.9 percent strongly disagreed (7.9 percent total).
On the statement, ‘I’m concerned with my family’s health and someone in my household contracting COVID-19,’ 69.5 percent strongly agreed, 17.8 percent agreed (87.3 total), 6.6 percent were neutral, 4 percent disagreed and 2.2 percent strongly disagreed (6.23 total).
On the statement, ‘I’m paying close attention to social distancing and am staying home unless absolutely necessary to leave,’ 50 percent strongly agreed, 32.3 percent agreed (82.3 total), 10.7 percent were neutral, 5.5 percent disagreed and 1.7 percent strongly disagreed (7.2 total).
On the statement, ‘I’m more worried about the economic impact on me/me family than I am about health concerns,’ 8 percent strongly agreed, 14.8 percent agreed (22.8 total), 23.8 percent were neutral, 35.7 percent disagreed and 17.8 percent strongly disagreed (53.5 total).
On the statement, ‘It’s important that schools were closed to help prevent spread of the disease,’ 60 percent strongly agreed, 22.5 percent agreed (82.5 total), 9.4 percent were neutral, 6 percent disagreed and 2.3 percent strongly disagreed (8.3 total)
On the question, ‘How concerned are you regarding the health risks of returning to in-person school for yourself?’ 52.4 percent were very concerned, 32 percent were concerned (84.4 total), 9.5 percent were unconcerned, 4.3 percent were very unconcerned (13.8 total) and 1.8 percent were unsure.
On the question, ‘How concerned are you regarding the health risks of returning to in-person school for your family?’ 66 percent were very concerned, 21.8 percent were concerned (87.8 total), 7.5 percent were unconcerned, 2.9 percent were very unconcerned (10.4 total) and 1.8 percent were unsure.
On the question, ‘How concerned are you regarding the health risks of returning to in-person school for students?’ 61.8 percent were very concerned, 27.9 percent (89.7 total), 6 percent were unconcerned, 2 percent were very unconcerned (8.0 total) and 2.3 percent were unsure.
On the question, ‘How concerned are you regarding the health risks of returning to in-person school for students’ families?’ 67.1 percent were very concerned, 24 percent were concerned (91.1 total), 5.2 percent were unconcerned, 1.4 percent very unconcerned (6.6 total) and 2.3 percent were unsure.
On the question, ‘How concerned are you regarding the health risks of returning to in-person school for fellow school employees?’ 68.3 percent were very concerned, 23 percent were concerned (91.3 total), 5.3 percent were unconcerned, 1.4 percent very unconcerned (6.7 percent) and 2 percent were unsure.
On the question, ‘Thinking about the grade level(s) you work with, how difficult do you think it will be to implement social distancing and other public health practices inside public schools?’ 79.4 percent said it would be very difficult, 18.4 percent somewhat difficult (97.8 total), 1.9 percent said not very difficult and 0.3 percent said not difficult at all (2.2 total).
On the question, ‘Has COVID-19 made you think about leaving the public education profession or retiring earlier than planned?’ 36.6 percent said ‘No,’ 3.3 percent said ‘Yes,’ 30.1 percent said ‘Yes, considering leaving the profession,’ 3.56 percent said ‘Yes, retiring earlier than I had planned,’ 10.5 percent said ‘Yes, considering retiring earlier than I had planned,’ and 0.4 percent are ‘Retiring as planned this year.’ Unsure responses came in at 15.5 percent.
On the question, ‘In your opinion, when do you believe we will be able to return to in-person learning,’ 1.8 percent said this summer, 22.3 percent said this fall, 21.3 percent sometime later in next school year, 22.6 percent said not until a vaccine is available for COVID-19, 8 percent said we won’t return to that style of in-person learning for the foreseeable future, and 24.1 percent were unsure.