One local breast cancer survivor encourages other women to always be their own health advocates.
Piper Knutson had the first of two breast cancer diagnosis at age 30 while living in Little Rock.
"I noticed one day I had a lump the size of an egg," Knutson said.
Both her doctor and surgeon were sure because of her age it was a cyst. They wanted to remove it because it was causing her pain, not because they thought it could be cancer.
When she woke up from surgery to remove the lump, her surgeon apologized. She ended up having to have a second surgery to remove more tissue.
Knutson was miserable and scared.
"I did not know what the future would be," she said.
After two weeks of recovery from her second surgery, she started a year of aggressive chemotherapy and radiation. Knutson said they were aggressive because she was so young.
Her cancer was a rare form known as medullary breast cancer, which only affects 5 percent of women who get breast cancer and even less women who are young. It was also unusual because it was fast growing and painful.
At the time she was dating her now husband, Greg. They were discussing marriage and children. She wanted to preserve her eggs before treatment but she did not have time.
Five years later, her fertility was fine.
"It was definitely a God thing," Knutson said.
At age 36, she gave birth to a daughter, Abigail.
At age 40, Knutson received her second diagnosis during a routine mammogram. It was on the opposite side. It was also medullary breast cancer. She found it while it was still small.
Because of her history, she chose a mastectomy.
She ended up also eventually having a hysterectomy to protect her from other female cancers.
Initially, she did chemotherapy again but this time got very sick and was not recovering. She chose to see another doctor for a second opinion. Dr. Laura Hutchins, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, decided to stop the treatment because it was doing more harm than good. Instead, they did scans to monitor her condition.
Five years out, she was officially declared cancer free.
Now, Knutson is 50.
"I think I am done with my journey," she said.
Her two main sources of support were her church and her family.
Her husband was her biggest supporter.
"He was my guardian angel," she said.
Greg was also her advocate when she could not advocate for herself. He asked hard questions and pushed for answers.
Her and her husband's family supported her. His parents stayed with her and helped with meals.
Church friends provided food and prayers.
Knutson encourages women to be proactive and do not ignore. She said women should be strong advocates for themselves.
When she was first diagnosed, she was a buyer for Dilliard's. The owner told her to focus on getting better and her job would be waiting on her.
The second time she was a stay at home mom with a toddler. She knew she needed to try to be well for herself and her child.
She is now her husband's legal assistant at Knutson Law Firm.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Benton where she helped with the children's choir. Now she attends First Baptist Church Benton.
She and her husband have been remodeling a 1949 home in Bauxite. She has focused on being a mom.
Knutson said breast cancer has been a journey. She believes her faith in God carried her through.
She encourages others who are diagnosed to fight and not give up.