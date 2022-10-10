After turning 40 in June of 2021, Charlotte Rue attended her regular annual exam like she would every year. Her physician suggested that she receive a mammogram due to her new age.
Although Rue was not thrilled with the idea, she went on to schedule an appointment.
Rue went to her mammogram appointments in September and by October she had learned that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She was specifically diagnosed with a breast cancer called DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ. Following her diagnosis, Rue received many options for the next steps on how to remove the cancer. She ended up going the surgery route and received a double mastectomy. A week after her surgery, she got a call saying that all of the cancer had been removed.
Rue considers her story to be an awareness story instead of a survivor story. She did not have any lumps, bumps or pains. Her cancer was classified as stage 0, because it did not have a chance to progress.
“I got to cancer before cancer got to me,” Rue said.
Despite the fact that Rue did not get to be present for her family for three months as she was healing, her family still showed up for her. Her parents, family and friends stepped in to support and help with her three kids.
Worried about how cancer could effect her children, Rue decided to do genetic testing to see if she carries the breast cancer gene. She’s confident that DCIS will not come back, but worries that a different type of cancer could happen. Even with the possibilities of that happening, she does not live in fear.
“I just try to stay healthy, make good decisions, and live my life,” Rue said.
Not only did Rue have a great support system with her family, but also commended her medical team. She thanks Dr. Wiedower, Dr. Hagens, Dr. Young and the Baptist Health Breast Cancer Center for their compassion. Rue considers them as not only an amazing team, but a blessing. Her doctors even called her on Christmas with updates.
Grateful to advocate for awareness, Rue says “don’t twist the discomfort of a mammogram with the discomfort of what could happen if you don’t get a mammogram.”