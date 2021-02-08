The Saline County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Arkansas State Police, have arrested a Star City man who allegedly attempted to rob a local gas station at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
Nathan Bailey, 27, has been charged with aggravated robbery, a class Y felony, and is currently in custody at the Saline County Detention Center.
According to the SCSO, Bailey allegedly entered the Valero gas station, located at 109 E. Woodson Lateral Rd. in Hensley, at 1:52 a.m. He was wearing a rag over his face and attempted to rob the station at gun point.
A customer fought with the suspect who then fled, leaving behind both the gun and money at the scene.
After a BOLO was broadcast to all units in the area, Arkansas State Trooper Eliison advised that he was currently on a traffic stop with a vehicle and suspect that matched the BOLO’s description. Evidence was found in the vehicle that Ellison had stopped that tied the suspect to the robbery.