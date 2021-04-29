Benton Police Department officers responded to Fountain Lakes Apartments just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a stabbing. Two victims were taken to a local hospital and treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, 44-year-old Christopher Whatley, of Benton, was located nearby and taken into custody. He was charged with Domestic Battery Second Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule I.
Benton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Anyone with information that may be pertinent to this investigation is urged to contact BNPD at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.