Wednesday, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on McPherson Ridge on the east side of the county. Upon investigation, it was determined the argument began over allegations of sex trafficking.
Upon further investigation, it was determined the offenders knowingly solicited and arranged a meeting with a person of authority over a child 15 years of age or younger in an effort to arrange a meeting with the child for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, sexually explicit conduct, or deviate sexual activity, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.