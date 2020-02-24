The Big Red Series will kick off with a tailgate before the Bryant Hornet and Benton Panthers face off in softball and baseball March 14 at Lady Hornet and Hornet fields.
The tailgate will begin at 11 a.m. baseball will be at 1 p.m. softball will be at 2 p.m.
The Benton and Bryant chambers are currently seeking vendors interested in setting up booths at the tailgate.
Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Brown said the tailgate will be similar to the one held before the Salt Bowl each year at War Memorial Stadium.
The chambers will be giving out free hot dogs. Many of the booths will be handing out free items. Before the games, visitors will be able to walk through the tailgate and see a variety of businesses, nonprofits, churches and organizations.
There will be no sales during the tailgate.
Vendors spaces are free.
Each vendor will get one 10-feet-by-10-feet space. They must provide their own tables and chairs. Electricity will not be provided. Tickets are not included with the space.
Vendors must be set up no later than 10 a.m.
Brown said this event is a great way to promote businesses and organizations while getting people pumped up for the games. He wants to see community involvement.
Brown would like to have 50 to 60 vendors take part in the tailgate.
The tailgate will be in place until 2 p.m.
This is the second year for the Big Red Series and Brown wants to see it grow.
Funds raised through the series benefit both schools.
Vendors can sign up by visiting the Bryant Chamber or emailing anna@bryantchamber.com. They can also email with any questions.
Brown encourages businesses and organizations to take part in the tailgate and support the local schools.