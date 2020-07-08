A day after Memorial Day, Saline County lost another member of the group Tom Brokaw named as “The Greatest Generation.” Roy Lemar Blacklock, of Bryant, was one of three brothers to see action during World War II.
“I was proud to go,” he said in a conversation a couple of years ago. “My country needed me.”
A native of Bauxite, Blacklock was approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and slight, which made him ideal for the U.S. Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, he boarded the USS Essex CV-9 on June 5, 1943.
At first, Blacklock found the aircraft carrier to be immense. The Essex had a crew complement of 2,600 men with room for more than 83 aircraft, including spares. Gradually, he said he became used to it as it became his home away from home over the next two years.
Blacklock was a plane captain, responsible for incoming and outgoing aircraft on the Essex flight deck. “When the pilot taxied in on the plane, I would jump on the plane with him,” he explained. “Help him unbuckle and all of that — make sure everything was alright. If something was wrong, he’d tell me so I could reflag it.”
Blacklock was also responsible for helping to make sure that planes were in excellent operating condition before the pilot took off. “When that plane left, you’d better stay out of the way!” he joked.
Mostly, the planes landed during daylight hours, but plans change quickly in a war situation, necessitating some planes to land at night. If it was during stormy weather, the flight deck was often hit with lightning. In these cases, one brave man would stand at the end of the runway holding two flares to guide in the pilot. “You wouldn’t want to be out there,” Blacklock noted.
Aboard the Essex, Blacklock traveled from the states to take part in raids on the islands of Wake, Rabaul, Tarawa, Kwajalein and the Marshall Islands.
The Essex continued on to Mariana Islands on raids when on Feb. 21, the ship was discovered by enemy forces. For more than three hours, bombs were dropped, but none were able to penetrate the screen that protected the Essex; in fact, about a dozen of the bombers were shot down and met a fiery end.
Despite a successful campaign, the Essex needed repairs and restructuring, and so the ship returned to San Francisco at the end of February 1944. Back in the United States, the crew took leave in shifts. When it was his turn, Blacklock came home to Bauxite, where he and his childhood sweetheart, Ruth “Curly” Redden, celebrated her 17 birthday by getting married March 18, 1944.
The honeymoon was short, as Blacklock was due back in San Francisco to help prepare for the Essex’s departure, and after a month in dock, the Essex was ready to depart again. This was the only overhaul the Essex CV-9 underwent during World War II.
After that, Blacklock recalled exiting the ship only twice on shore leave.
“Curly’s brother, Jimmy, was on another aircraft carrier docked about a quarter of a mile from us in the Philippines. My officer gave me a pass, so I went over to his ship. I found him laying out on the flight deck sunning, and I stayed with him most of the day. That was the last time I got off the ship until the war ended.”
Blacklock didn’t see land for 79 days and spent 363 days without touching ground again. During this time, the Essex continued the raids on Japan and was the subject of several attacks. In one instance Nov. 25, 1944, a kamikaze crashed into the Essex, causing a fire less than 10 feet away from Blacklock’s station; the attack killed 15 men and wounded 44 more, but Blacklock escaped injury.
The attacks weren’t just physical; they were mental as well.
“The enemy plane would drop flares on us all night long,” Blacklock noted, adding that the practice “aggravated us all night long. We’d have to stay up all night.”
After a while, advancements in radar technology made it possible to knock out the flares.
In an interview with former Benton Courier columnist Arnold Wright, Blacklock said, “The Japanese planes would come late in the evening, 8 feet off the water. They would torpedo planes and all you could see would be a speck coming in on the horizon. We would begin firing and if we hit one, they would try to get high enough to come down on the ship.
“Of all the Japanese planes I have seen go into the ocean, I only saw one go in that was not on fire.”
Then, the victories began to come quickly. The Essex would stop at one island, and as Blacklock stated, “We’d take it, and onto the next island, where we’d take it. We were right there off Japan.”
“Then the first atomic bomb went off,” Blacklock continued. “It didn’t do anything. Then another atomic bomb went off. They reconsidered, causing a cease-fire. We didn’t bomb them, and they didn’t attack us for so many days. We were still about 50 miles or so off Japan. We sent planes out but just to do maneuvers and patrols. I was going to get to go fly in one of the bombers, but they signed the peace treaties, and after that, it was all over. The next day, we turned around and took off toward the United States. It took us about three or four days to dock just outside Seattle.”
Blacklock was ready to get home to see his new bride, but not every man was allowed to go on leave right away. While some men went home immediately, Blacklock had to stay in Washington for a little more than 30 days after the end of the war.
“You know what?” he commented with a dry chuckle. “They sent me to school. Firefighting school and that kind of thing. Not sure why except they had to do something with me.”
Once the first group returned, Blacklock was allowed to go on leave. He traveled from Seattle to Arkansas on train and spent time with his family until his leave ended; then he had to go back to Seattle.
From Seattle, they sent him to Memphis to be officially discharged. “I rode a bus to Little Rock from Memphis; I had to stand up all the way because there wasn’t any room. There wasn’t an interstate like there is now, so it took a few hours.”
“When we got to Little Rock, I was give out,” Blacklock said as he finished his tale. “It was early in the day, and I had already sent my clothes home. They made it home before I did — or they made it to Bauxite Depot. My daddy had to drive me in to get them.”
“I was a proud man to get home,” Blacklock concluded.
The Blacklocks made their home in Bryant, where they raised four children: Charles, David, Janice and Joey. Like many others of his generation, he worked at Reynolds Metal Co until he retired in August 1983. He and Ruth had been married for 65 years when Ruth passed in 2009.
Roy Blacklock died May 26, at age 95. Due to coronavirus concerns, full military honors weren’t available, but like he and thousands of others of his generation, he is a hero to his country and to Saline County.