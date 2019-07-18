Tickets for the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce's 20th annual Taste of Bryant are now on sale.
The event, presented by Everett Buick GMC, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, at The Center at Bishop Park.
"Taste of Bryant is an event for restaurants, caterers and businesses in the food industry to showcase their food and services," said Event Coordinator Anna Brimhall.
Brimhall said the event typically has 30 food vendors and 10 to 15 nonfood vendors each year.
The Chamber is still accepting additional vendors but their information will not be printed in the event program.
According to Brimhall, attendees will come into the basketball court area of The Center where they will receive a tray, sponsored by HealthCare Express, and then go to any of the individual stations they are interested in to sample offerings or see nonfood displays.
Big Red Stores will be providing the drinks. Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors and Bryant Family Pharmacy are the table sponsors.
Brimhall expects a wide variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts to choose from, including catfish, wraps, hummus and cupcakes.
"This is a great event for the community to try restaurants they have never been to before," she said, adding there are new businesses to the area signed up to take part.
In addition to the food, there will be a silent auction, which will close at 7. Brimhall said all items must be paid for and picked up the night of the event.
Last year's event had an estimated 800 people attend during the course of two hours. Brimhall hopes to have that number or more this year.
Tickets for Taste of Bryant are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber, located at 109 Roya Lane in Bryant, by calling 501-847-4702, by emailing info@bryantchamber.com or by visiting www.bryantchamber.com and looking under the events tab.