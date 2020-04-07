The Saline County Tax Collector staff is in the Benton Office and available to assist with tax questions, payments and car tag clearances.
The Benton Revenue Office is closed, however, the Bryant Revenue Office is open, located at 101 NW 3rd St., Suite G in Bryant.
There is very limited access to the tax collector’s office, but staff can assist on the phone at 501.303.5620.
Payments for delinquent taxes can be processed and then a clearance can be faxed to the Bryant Revenue Office for car tags.
Assessment is needed to obtain tags.
Those who don't wish to use a credit or debit card and prefer to use cash can purchase a money order and make it payable to the Saline Collector and drop it in the drop box located outside the Benton Tax Office. Monday through Friday the office posts those drop box payments immediately.
Those working for a title company can call the office and will be asked to drop paperwork in the tax collector drop box. The office will process the paperwork and call back. Paperwork can be mailed back.
Four payment options are available for current taxes that are not delinquent. The Collector's office can accept a check written for the amount due and made payable to the Saline Collector. It can be mailed with the tax stub that was included with the statement. Payment can also be dropped in the drop box outside of the Benton office. Bill pay can also be set up through an individual bank account using the taxpayer ID as the account number and the Benton Tax Office address, 215 N Main ST, Suite 3, Benton 72015.
Payment can also be accepted online using a credit or debit car at https://propertytax.ark.org/saline/index.php. That option includes a 2.8 percent portal fee.
The office can also be reached through email us info@salinecollector.org.