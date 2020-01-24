Diners can warm up with soups and chilis while helping a family in need get a new home.
The 11th annual Habitat for Humanity of Saline County Souper Bowl will be held from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Jan. 31, in the First United Methodist Church of Benton Christian Life Center.
Habitat Development Director Amy Kelly said the Souper Bowl is held every year to raise funds for Habitat's yearly Apostles Build. The build brings area churches together to raise funds and provide volunteers. This year's build is scheduled for October.
The cook-off will feature up to 21 teams offering various soups and chilis to sample. The teams will decorate their tables with different themes.
According to Kelly, teams from the past have been quite creative with their team names and themes. One team dubbed itself "Pirates of the Cari-bean" with a bean-based chili and pirate-themed booth. Another team had a cabbage soup and dressed up as Cabbage Patch Dolls.
Each year, the offerings range from regular to white chicken chili and all types of soups.
Teams will be competing for awards. Most Valuable Booth goes to the team that collects the most tips and pre-sells the most tickets.
To vote for the People's Choice Award, diners can put the card they will receive at the front door in the tip jar of their favorite.
Judges will select best decorated booth, most creative chili or soup name and most unique chili or soup.
Along with sampling tasty soups and chilis, Kelly said Souper bowl will give attendees a chance to network and meet up with friends. She expects many from the community to attend.
There will also be a raffle of various items.
The Souper Bowl will be presented by First Security Bank. Riverside Grocery and Catering is the drink table sponsor. ACDI is the dessert table sponsor.
The new homeowners who will get the home constructed during Apostles Build will take out a 0-percent-interest loan to pay back plus put in sweat equity hours working on their own and other job sites or volunteering in the Habitat ReStore.
"We don't just build the house and hand it over," Kelly said.
She believes the way Habitat does it gives the home owners more pride in their homes.
Donations for the build will be accepted at the event.
Tickets to Souper Bowl are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased from any participating church, at the ReStore or at the Habitat office, 404 W. Walnut St., in Benton.
Kelly encourages the community to come out, eat a good lunch and support a great cause.