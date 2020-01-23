The owner of Teddy Bear Mobile has a heart for children and loves to give back to the community.
Jessica Hamilton has owned Teddy Bear Mobile, which she describes as similar to Build-A-Bear, but mobile, since June of 2019.
Teddy Bear Mobile sets up at parties and events. Children choose from one of a hundred types of stuffed animals. The children get to stuff the toy and put in a small heart. With each animal, they get a birth certificate and bag. For an extra cost, they can purchase clothing for their new friend for $10 more. Hamilton said the unicorns are a hot item.
Hamilton, who is a pre-K teacher in the Little Rock School District, loves children. She said adding Teddy Bear Mobile feels like finding the missing piece of the puzzle for her. She loves that her business allows her to play with children. She likes that she gets to put a smile on children's faces.
Hamilton gives back through the business. People donate to them and, in turn, they can give the Teddy Bear Mobile experience to children who might not otherwise get the chance.
February 3, Hamilton plans to take Teddy Bear Mobile to Arkansas Children's Hospital to let children their stuff their own animals. Hamilton said it will be giving them the party experience in their room.
So far, she will be able to give 100 animals, but she is still taking donations to do more. She is looking forward to spending the day with those children.
Anyone wishing to help can reach out to her on Facebook or through the website, www.teddybearmobile.com/littlerock.
She also does events at schools where she is able to give a portion of the proceeds back to the schools. She also helps schools with raffles. Teddy Bear Mobile is scheduled to be at some area schools' upcoming dances.
Each 16-inch animal is $20. Sometimes, she can offer a smaller animal if a party prefers it.
Teddy Bear Mobile is out of New York. Someone had recommended her and her husband, who owns Mobile Video Game Station, for a franchise. After a long process, they now cover the local zip codes.
Hamilton said they had been looking for something. When Teddy Bear Mobile came up as a possibility, she chose them because she feels the owners are genuine and passionate about helping children.
Hamilton wants Teddy Bear Mobile to be known as a company that gives back and provides safe fun for children.
Teddy Bear Mobile can be booked for any type of party from simple to themed. There are a variety of party packages available. Parties can also be scheduled through the website or by calling 501-508-9189.