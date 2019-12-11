A recent news release from the Arkansas Department of Human Services regarding three teens who walked away from a training program without authorization incorrectly stated the teens had been at Amberwood Nursing Home.
The teens were originally sent to Amberwood Health and Rehab but were redirected to Alcoa Pines Nursing Home, which is where they walked away from.
Since the release, the male has been located. The two females are still being sought.
Madison Jones, 17, has red hair and blue eyes, weights 125 pounds and stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Jasmynn Webb, 17, Webb has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 150 pounds. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact law enforcement.