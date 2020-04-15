Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton announced tentative graduation plans for Benton High School Seniors during Monday night’s meeting of the Benton School Board.
Graduation was originally planned for May 12, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many regularly scheduled events have been altered or canceled completely. Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced that all schools would remain closed through the end of the school year for on-site instruction. Students are continuing alternative methods of instruction at this time.
“The last official day of school is May 22,” Skelton said. “We are still doing AMI work through that date there. It’s just been a different year.”
Graduation for senior Panthers is currently scheduled June 2 at the Jack Stephens Center on the UA-Little Rock campus.
“That date was implemented because that was the next available date that UALR could get us into that facility,” Skelton said. “Hopefully we are able to do a graduation ceremony. If not, then we will regroup and figure something else out.
Specific details, such as times, have not been released due to the fact that the situation with the current coronavirus health crisis is still fluid.
Skelton also said that Benton may have to have a virtual graduation like some other schools have announced and that the district is exploring some alternate options if the June 2 date does not work out.
“I feel for those seniors,” Skelton said. “They’ve worked all this time and spent all this time up to this point and to, you know, to have that ceremony is a pretty big deal. We want to try and have that if it all possible, but I don’t know if we will be come June 2.”