West Side Pharmacy, located in historic Downtown Benton, is now offering COVID-19 testing for community members.
“Our pharmacy leadership began researching COVID-19 testing as soon as the conversations about testing began in the United States,” said Clinical Pharmacy Services Specialist Dr. Allie Staton. “In May, we were approached by McKesson/Healthmart (West Side’s primary drug wholesaler) about being part of a pilot program in partnership with McKesson, Healthmart, and the U.S. Department of Human Services to provide free COVID testing to patients. We knew there was a growing need in our community, so we didn’t hesitate to join the pilot program. We began our free COVID-19 testing in June.”
The pharmacy is now able to provide both Rapid Antigen testing and PCR testing.
According to Staton, West Side is one of the few pharmacies in the nation to be offering COVID-19 testing and might possibly be the only pharmacy offering both types of tests.
Offering these tests has touched Staton both personally and professionally because in addition to administering the tests, Staton has also recovered from COVID-19.
“I was very, very ill with COVID for about 10 days,” Staton said. “I had every symptom except a cough. I consistently had a low-grade fever for 10 days. It felt like a bad flu, then I began to develop shortness of breath toward the end of my illness, especially when I returned to work. As a healthy 26-year-old who experienced this virus, I encourage everyone to continue to take COVID very seriously. Even if you aren’t worried about getting the virus yourself, please consider those who are at high-risk of complications from the disease.”
West Side offers two different types of testing – Rapid Antigen testing and PCR testing.
The Rapid Antigen test is available for $95 and results are available within two hours. The test is a nasal swab that requires the front of one nostril to be swabbed for approximately 5 seconds.
PCR testing is free and results are available in three to five days. The PCR test is a nasopharyngeal swab that requires each nostril to be swabbed for about 3 seconds
“Many patients are terrified of the swab being painful or ‘touching their brain,’” Staton said. “I have performed both of these tests on myself multiple times so I am always reminded of the strange sensation. I assure my patients that I am very gentle and I guarantee to get an appropriate swab with as little discomfort as possible. A majority of my patients leave my testing site saying the swab was much less uncomfortable than they anticipated.”
Staton added that the pharmacy is unable to use insurance for Rapid Antigen COVID-19 testing, however, patients may submit their receipt and a copy of their test results for a potential reimbursement from their insurance company.
“We cannot guarantee insurance will reimburse you,” Staton said.
In order to help keep patients safe, West Side has established an extensive protocol for the testing process to ensure both staff and patients are protected as much as possible.
“Masks are worn inside the pharmacy at all times by both our staff and every patient,” Staton said. “For those who don’t have a mask, we provide them with a mask at the door. In our COVID testing area, we sanitize both our testing room and our waiting area after every single patient. We have a specific area dedicated for COVID testing, which is located inside the front of the pharmacy.”
Designated parking spots have been reserved for patients at the pharmacy who are there for testing.
“Upon arrival, the patient calls our specific COVID phone line to let us know they’ve arrived,” Staton said. “We only allow one family inside the COVID area at a time to prevent potential exposure. If a patient feels uncomfortable coming inside for a test, we are happy to walk out to the patient’s vehicle to collect the samples.”
Staton is a 2018 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy. After completing pharmacy school, she continued her education through a community-based pharmacy residency through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Bryant Family Pharmacy. During her residency year, Staton became passionate about providing high-quality patient care in an independent pharmacy setting by implementing clinical services. She also became passionate about teaching other pharmacists and pharmacy students which led her to start her own company, EnhanceRX Pharmacy Consulting.
With so much misinformation spread by word of mouth, online and in social media concerning COVID-19 and who should be tested, Staton said it is important for people to understand how the testing process works.
“The recommendations are changing regularly,” Staton said. “If a patient has symptoms, I recommend waiting three days after symptoms begin to receive either our Rapid Antigen or PCR test. If a patient has no symptoms but has been exposed, I recommend waiting at least five days after exposure to receive a test. It is currently recommended to receive a PCR test if a patient has been exposed but has no symptoms. However, I have had patients who have been exposed without symptoms test positive for COVID with our Rapid Antigen test.”
According to Staton, if a person tests positive for COVID, the patient 100 percent has the COVID-19 virus. If a person tests negative for COVID, there is a chance of a “false negative” result — which means the patient could actually be positive for COVID, but it is not detected by the test.
“The PCR test is considered the ‘gold standard’ for COVID tests, which means it is considered 100 percent accurate,” Staton said. “Our Rapid Antigen test is about 97 percent accurate. However, it is important for the patient to wait about three to five days after exposure or symptoms starting to be tested with either a PCR or Antigen test.”
No matter which test a patient takes, all results are sent by email.
“We made this decision so that they have a copy of the results available for them to show for work, travel, school, etc., and would not need to make an additional trip to the pharmacy to obtain an official copy of their results,” Staton said.
There is no limit on how many times a patient can test.
“I have some patients that come and get the free test every week because they need it for work or because they’re immunocompromised and want to make sure they don’t have it,” Staton said.
In addition to the COVID-19 testing, West Side will also be providing flu tests during flu season.
Both the Rapid Antigen and PCR tests must be scheduled in advance online at www.westsidepharmacybenton.com
Rapid Antigen testing is available during the following times:
Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. to noon.
PCR testing is available Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
While the hope is that the need for testing will cease to be so desperately needed, West Side is prepared to continue as long as necessary.
“As long as there is a need in our community and we can continue to receive tests, we will be testing,” Staton said.