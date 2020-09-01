Testing for the 24-hour period leading up to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily COVID-19 briefing today was low, resulting in a lower number of new cases.
The state reported 273 new cases from 3,530 test results.
The cumulative total is now 61,497 with 5,036 active cases in the natural state.
Hospitalizations rose by three to 423 with 84 people on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 17 to 814. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said six of those deaths were from June or July, five were from nursing homes and one was from a correctional facility. He said there are no clusters in the recently reported deaths.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 44, Benton with 29, Sebastian with 24 and Washington with 21.
Saline County has had 1,576 cases with 201 active, 1,363 recovered, 12 deaths and 19,856 negative tests.
Nationally, there have been 6,055,569 cases with 2,184,825 recoveries and 184,114 deaths.
For August, the state had 186,379 test results returned, falling short of the 190,000 PCR testing goal.
For September, the PCR testing goal will be 180,000 tests and 10,000 for antigen tests.
Hutchinson said for three months the state has tested more than 6 percent of the population each month.
Hutchinson showed a slide breaking down COVID-19 deaths. It showed 5.5 percent had no underlying conditions and 94.5 percent had some underlying condition with COVID-19 as either the primary or contributing cause of death.
Hutchinson reminded people there are only 30 days left to complete the census. He encouraged everyone to either fill it out at www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it.
More information about today's briefing will be in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.