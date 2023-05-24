As billboards pop up requesting the stop of “x-rated library books” and others requesting residents to “know the facts, fight the lies, stand with the library,” Saline County continues to be the hotbed of controversy surrounding the contents of the public library. The library board met with a packed crowd filling every seat in the audience and listened to residents on both sides of the issue. A resolution to empower the Saline County Judge to have concurrent power to relocate and/or remove books from the youth section of the library was tabled by the board. The resolution states that since the library board of trustees only meets bi-monthly, it would be best to grant “additional and concurrent oversight authority back to the Saline County Judge regarding removal or relocation of books in the youths services division of the Saline County Library.” The resolution goes on to state that “the Saline County Library board of trustees hereby empowers the Saline County Judge to have a concurrent power with the library board of trustees to have any book in the youth services section of the library removed or relocated.” The board of trustees tabled the ordinance so it could be reviewed further.
The battle over books continues: County Judge says he’s lost confidence in library leadership
- Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Destin Davis
