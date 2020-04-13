Due to having to close its Call Closet to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak, The Call of Saline and Perry Counties is in need of summer clothing for the foster children it supports.
Call Director Julia DesCarpentrie is also encouraging the community to support foster and adoptive families any way they can.
"Our greatest need is for people if they know a foster or adoptive family to reach out (to them,)" DesCarpentrie said.
DesCarpentrie has heard some uplifting stories of people reaching out. One family was blessed by a former Sunday school teacher remembering their love of Hurts Donuts and dropping off a box. Another had someone they didn't know bring buy clothing.
"Stories like that are a huge blessing," DesCarpentrie said.
Because so many of the children in foster care have special health concerns, DesCarpentrie is asking people to go to their Walmart registry, which can be found on the Call's Facebook page, and purchase new items to ship to the closet or buy gift cards so Call staff can purchase items.
Because of the virus, The Call hasn't been able to stock up on gently used summer items like in years past.
Anyone wishing to purchase gift cards from stores such as Target or Academy Sports + Outdoors can mail them to P.O. Box 90 Benton AR 72018.
The Call is in most need of shorts and complete outfits for children ages 6 to 14 and premature babies.
Items can also be ordered through the Call's Amazon wish list.
Another way that people can bless foster and adoptive families is through meals. DesCarpentrie said these families are dealing with the children and trying to teach school at home, on top of, for many, trying to figure out how to continue to connect the children safely with their biological parent or coordinate therapy online.
If someone knows a family, they could have a meal delivered to their home. Those who don't know a family, can send meal gift cards to The Call.
DesCarpentrie said American Heritage Girls donated pizzas and Gina's Catering has donated freezer meals.
For those wanting to get out and do something, The Call needs help with the yard at the Call House. Anyone who wants to volunteer can call or text 501-574-2364.
Finally, the Call is most in need of new foster families who are willing to take in a child. She said there is much need in the community for foster families.
There will be an informational meeting held via Zoom on May 11. Anyone wishing to learn more can visit www.thecallinarkansas.org and go to Saline and Perry County events to sign up.