The Saline County Striders have partnered with the Saline County Boys & Girls Clubs to host the Arkansas 20k.
Chris Hall and Tara Begoon are co-race directors for this event. Going for over 40 years, the race was skipped in 2020 due to COVID-19. Begoon says that in 2021 the race came back with limited stations. This year the event will be back in full force.
The race is part of the Grand Prix Series and recognized by the Road Runners Club of America. The race is scheduled for October 29. Early start will be at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. The early start time is intended for runners who need more time to finish. The cut off time for the 20k to be finished will be 11 a.m. The 20k will be 12.4 miles and is recommended for experienced runners.
Currently, at least 110 participants are signed up for the event. People wanting to participate can sign up online until Oct. 28. The entry fee is $40 and is also eligible for a $5 discount for members of the Saline County Striders.
For anyone wanting to still participate, there will be in-person registration the day of the race. Race day registration will be from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. with a $50 entry fee. The entry fee includes entry to be a participant of the race, a baseball style t-shirt and a medal for finishing.
For safety measures, aid stations will be present at 2-mile intervals. To keep track, the course will be marked. There will be course monitors, police officers and ham radio operators to make sure participants are on track as well. Should anyone short cut the courses, they will be disqualified.
Finishing the race, participants will have a chance to eat and mingle with others, said Begoon. Disadattato Italian Ice will be free for race finishers. One of the event sponsors, Everett Buick-GMC, will have free grilled hot dogs, burgers, snacks and drinks for participants as well.
An award ceremony will be held at the Boys and Girls Clubs gymnasium following the race. Plaques and trophies will be handed out to the winners of the race categories. There will be an overall male and female category, as well as different age group categories.
The start and finish of the race will take place at the Saline County Boys & Girls Clubs located at 1810 Citizen Dr.
Begoon said the proceeds of this event will be donated to the Benton Boys and Girls Clubs. This event is sponsored by Everett Buick-GMC, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, City of Benton Parks and Recreation, Bryant Family Pharmacy, Regions Bank and Yoakum, Lovell & CO Certified Public Accountants of Benton.
For more information, visit the Saline County Striders website at salinecountystriders.com or visit their Facebook page.