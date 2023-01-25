The Saline Courier giving away tickets to Blake Shelton concert
Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton will return to the road in 2023 for his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, kicking off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Neb., and The Saline Courier will be giving away two tickets to his March 16 appearance in Little Rock. 

