When customers walk into The Shop Classic Barber and Shave Parlor in Downtown Benton they find themselves in a place that looks and feels like an old-time shop while having more modern touches.
Customers see bare brick walls and barber chairs that are 74, 92 and 114 years old, but they also see flat screen TVs and a video game console.
That sense of a mixture of modern and nostalgia is just what owner Shay Campbell was looking for when he opened The Shop on Nov. 15, 2018.
He also wants the shop to be a place where fathers, sons and grandsons can bond.
Along with the video games, he has a foosball table, board games and coloring books to keep clients entertained while they wait for their turn.
Campbell grew up with a mom who cut hair. He wanted to live the American dream of owning his own business so he left his previous job to attend a barber college.
He wanted to work in a traditional shop that was modern. When he couldn't find a shop to work for that fit his desires, his wife suggested he go ahead and open his own.
He knew he wanted that classic feel and he knew he wanted to be in or close to Downtown Benton.
They searched for the perfect spot and almost gave up when they stopped at the traffic signal close to the shop's location.
When Campbell saw it he knew it was where his shop would be. It did not have a "for sale" sign, but he was able to track down who owned the building and get them to agree to rent it out to him.
Campbell said it took quite a bit of work to get it in condition to open the shop, but he feels it was worth it.
He and his wife have lived in Benton for two and a half years. Previously, they lived in Hot Springs, but he comes from San Francisco.
When it came time to pick a name, he asked his friends at a barbecue for suggestions. He remembers it was 7:07 p.m. when a friend suggested "The Shop."
Currently, The Shop has two barbers. Along with Campbell, there is TJ Verge, a licensed barber, cosmetologist and cosmetology instructor who came from Paul Mitchell.
Because both have their barbers' licenses, both can use straight razors for shaves and cleanup haircuts. Campbell said straight razors are involved with 70 percent of the business.
They primarily do men's cuts, but are open to taking care of women also.
Campbell said The Shop tries to keep on top of the high-end fashion trends, which he sees moving back toward the classic styles.
He added they take their time over every service to ensure every client gets the best.
In the shop, he offers the Dapper and Debonair line, which also has a shop in Spencer's Corner in Hot Springs. The line includes a variety of male grooming products such as pomade, oil, brushes and soaps.
There are also locally made items such as shave bowls and skuttles from Firm Creek Pottery and local shave brushes made by John Williams, a local veteran, of Stirling Soap Company.
The products are taken care of by Stormy Griffith.
The Shop also offers facials.
While Campbell and Verge are always happy to take new clients, he is booked about a week out at a time and Verge tends to be booked half a week out.
Campbell offers online scheduling to make getting an appointment easier for his clients without the back and forth of scheduling on the phone. He said it is simple for clients and takes about 30 seconds. Clients can go to Facebook and click "book now" to schedule appointments online.
Campbell is seeking additional barbers to add to his shop so they can serve even more clients.
He offers a special deal for police officers, firefighters, religious leaders and those who offer such services. They get 15 percent off of services.
Campbell wants to be part of the community. During Third Thursday, he hosted a Mortal Combat tournament.
Outside his shop is a blessing box where people can take food. He works to keep it stocked and encourages the community to drop food off for those in need.
He also plans to host events where he will provide meals and hair cuts for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County and to teach boys how to shave and tie a necktie.
He is looking for more opportunities to get involved in the community.
Campbell shares information about The Shop on Facebook and Instagram.
The Shop is open at 115 N East St. in Benton. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. He also offers after-hours appointments, but he has to charge extra for those.
The phone number for The Shop is 501-794-6745.