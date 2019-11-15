The Bryant Parks Department will celebrate three years of The Traxx Disc Golf Course at Bishop Park by holding its annual Winter Express Disc Golf Tournament Nov. 30.
The first of two rounds of play begins at 9 a.m. There will be a break to allow players to get lunch between rounds.
"Winter Express was our first tournament we ran at The Traxx when it opened," said Athletics and Program Coordinator Chet Dycus. "It helps us celebrate the opening of the course each year."
This tournament is a C-tier Professional Disc Golf Association Sanctioned event. Dycus said C-tier is the lowest level of sanctioned play. He explained it is more relaxed while still giving PDGA players points toward their ranking. It allows both professional and amateurs to play.
Players do not have to be members of PDGA to participate, but nonmembers will have to pay an additional $10 on top of their registration.
All players will need to bring their own discs to play. The amateur divisions will receive a hoodie and one disc with the event logo in a player pack. Dycus said most players carry 10 to 12 discs when they play but can get through a round with three to four, depending if they lose any.
Discs are available for purchased at The Center.
Both rounds of the tournament will play the full 18 holes.
Dycus believes this is a good tournament for beginners who want to know what a tournament is like.
The department hosts two to three tournaments each year. Player groups also hold mini tournaments throughout the year.
Part of the reason the department holds tournaments, according to Dycus, is because there are several disc golf players in Saline County and surrounding areas.
People who may not otherwise come to Bryant or to one of the parks come for The Traxx.
"We are able to pull in another area of the community to use our facilities," Dycus said.
He said a winter tournament offers a different type of challenge for players. On the one hand, they have to worry about cold or rain affecting their grip. On the other hand, the leaves have fallen off the trees and the grass has died so there are less obstacles.
Dycus takes pride in this tournament because it is the one that got the Parks started.
The tournament will have both professional and amateur divisions. Under the amateur divisions there are intermediate, recreational, novice and junior divisions. The divisions are also divided by age.
The top three in each amateur division will win trophies. The top three in the professional division will take home cash prizes.
The cost to participate is $50 for the professional division, $25 for the amateur and $30 for the junior division, which is players 18 and under.
To sign up for the tournament, players can visit www.discgolfscene.com and search Winter Express at The Traxx.
Dycus hopes to have a great turnout take part in Winter Express.