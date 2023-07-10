The Young Players launch a new season

The Young Players of the Royal Theatre will present a string of learning opportunities for youth during the upcoming 2023-24 season, including workshops, internships, and classes.
The youth-focused group, which is affiliated with the Royal Players, practices and performs out of the historic Royal Theatre in downtown Benton.
They keep busy all year long with shows and classes for upcoming thespians, and a few of those are right around the corner — including a lighting design workshop led by Madelynne “Mads” West at the theater on July 29. Originally from Benton, West is an M.F.A. candidate of Lighting Design and Technology candidate at Indiana University Bloomington.
The workshop is free for current Young Players and will cover lighting design concepts and will offer two options based on age. The kindergarten through fifth grade class will meet from 10 to 11 a.m., and the sixth through 12th graders will meet from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For the fall, the Young Players have announced a brand new After School Acts program for aspiring actors. Two different 8-week acting courses will be offered Tuesdays after school.
One class will cater to second- through fourth-graders as it focuses on theater terminology, etiquette, and basic techniques. The second class is for fifth- through seventh-graders who are slightly more advanced and are looking to hone their acting skills.
Acting classes will be led by Matthew Maguire. Originally from Augusta, Maguire has studied the art of acting at Harding Academy, the University of Arkansas in Little Rock (where he graduated in 2015) and the conservatory program at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City.
Class space is limited. Contact the Royal Players at YoungPlayers.yp2s@gmail.com or visit the Young Players’ Facebook page to sign up.
In addition to the lighting workshop, the Young Players will be offering their very first Lighting Design Internship program.
The position will run from late summer through the late spring and is open to rising ninth to 12th-graders as well as students currently in college, ages 18 to 23.
More information is included with the application and all forms can be found on the Young Players’ Facebook page. Applications are due by July 14.
Other internship applications are now open for the Fall After School Acts Intern Program as well. Interns will receive invaluable leadership skills as well as volunteer hours throughout the semester.
Interns must have participated in at least one Young Player show as cast or crew at the Royal Theater and be in grades 9 through 12 for the 2023-24 school year.
To find out more information, visit the Young Players' Facebook page or contact them at YoungPlayers.yp2s@gmail.com.
Applications for After School Acts internships are due July 31. All applicants will be notified via email of their program status after the deadline.