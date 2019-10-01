Saline County now has a mobile option for children who need speech, occupational or physical therapy with TheraPeds.
"We actually go to the child wherever they may be," said Owner Madeline Dunlap, who is a registered and licensed occupational therapist registered and licensed.
Instead of the children's parents or caregiver shaving to bring their children to an appointment, TheraPeds comes to the child, be that at daycare, home or even local Boys & Girls Clubs.
Dunlap gave the example of a medically fragile child who needs services. They can get therapy at home and not risk the germs that might be in an office.
She said for many parents it is a hassle to set up an appointment and travel to therapy multiple times a week. With TheraPeds, the therapist can go into daycare where the child already is to see them in a place they may be more comfortable than an office setting. The parent doesn't have to take time off work or try to make appointments after they finish their work day.
There are no set office hours at TheraPeds. If a child does better with a 6 a.m. appointment, Dunlap said she works with them. She sees many children during the few hours in the afternoon they are at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant.
"We try to accommodate all schedules for the different kids we treat," she said.
TheraPeds primarily serves children up to age 9 in and around Saline County, though Dunlap is willing to do what she needs to to serve those further out. Her goal is to one day grow into other counties.
While she received her bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and master's degree from Touro University in Nevada, Dunlap is a hometown girl who graduated from Bryant High School in 2010. She and her husband moved to Las Vegas because he was in the U.S. Air Force. After completing their education, the couple returned home to be closer to their families.
"A lot of people know me as the third generation Bakers girl," Dunlap said.
Her mother, Carla Baggett, and grandmother, Pat Baker, co-own Bakers Fine Jewelry. Dunlap helps them out with social media. Some day, she plans to step into the family trade.
"I've learned a lot from my Nana with the business side of things," Dunlap said, adding she helped her build her desire to start her own business.
She was drawn to therapy as an occupation because her brother, Jacob Baggett, has special needs and used occupational, physical and speech therapies growing up.
"I have always had a heart for kids," she said, noting she volunteered with the Boys & Girls Clubs growing up.
Dunlap got her first experience doing mobile therapy as a side job when she was still living in Las Vegas. Her main job was for a local children's hospital where she worked in the pediatric intensive care unit working with children who had congenital heart defects. She also worked in an outpatient setting in that hospital.
That side business drove her to create TheraPeds.
"My passion is for early intervention with the population prior to getting into school," Dunlap said.
She wants to help children before their delays have a chance to cause them to struggle in school.
She is the main occupational therapist for TheraPeds. In her role, she focuses on play because she sees play as a child's primary occupation. She said a child needs to be able to stack blocks, draw shapes and sit down to a task for more than 10 seconds or else they will struggle in school which leads to frustration and negative behavior.
She uses play to help them learn to engage in their environment.
She looks at the child's history, such as upbringing or hospital stays, fine motor skills, visual motor skills, sensory processing, attention skills, behaviors and more to determine what is best for each child on an individual basis.
Parents or caregivers who want to use TheraPeds for their children can visit www.therapedspllc.com and go to the patient portal. They will download two forms–a parent consent and health and wellness form. Both must be filled out. Then Dunlap said the parents will need to have a pediatrician referral.
From there, TheraPeds will do a formal evaluation.
For parents who are unsure if their children needs therapy, TheraPeds can do a free screening. They will still need to fill out the two forms, but won't need the referral at this stage. The screening determines if there is a need for a formal evaluation.
Dunlap said insurance covers most therapies. She works with Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Qual Choice.
Because TheraPeds offers the three types of services, Dunlap said that allows the therapists to bounce ideas off each other. If a child gets all three services, what the therapist is focused on in one therapy can be incorporated into the other two to help the child reach the goal.
"Our mission is to provide occupational, physical and speech therapy to all children in need where they are," Dunlap said.
TheraPeds can be reached at by emailing therapedspllc@gmail.com.