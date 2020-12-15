Allie Staton loads the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines allotted to Saline County into a special freezer Tuesday at West Side Pharmacy in Benton. See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.
THEY HAVE ARRIVED!
- Josh Briggs jbriggs@bentoncourier.com
-
- Updated
