Safe Haven Baby Boxes has announced that a baby was surrendered via Baby Box at Benton Fire Station #3, 2717 Edison Ave, earlier this week. This is the third baby surrendered through a baby box in Benton since the first was installed in September 2019. More details will be shared a a press conference at 2 p.m. today at Benton Fire station #3.
Third baby surrendered to baby box in Benton
- Staff Report
