Benton Fire Department confirms baby surrendered to Safe Haven box

A spokesperson for the Benton Fire Department confirmed Wednesday that a baby was surrendered to one the department’s two Safe Haven Baby boxes at sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes has announced that a baby was surrendered via Baby Box at Benton Fire Station #3, 2717 Edison Ave, earlier this week. This is the third baby surrendered through a baby box in Benton since the first was installed in September 2019. More details will be shared a a press conference at 2 p.m. today at Benton Fire station #3. 

