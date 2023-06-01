Third baby surrendered to Benton Fire Department

Benton Fires Station No. 3 on Edison Avenue received its third surrendered baby Wednesday afternoon through its Safe Haven Baby Box.
Monica Kelsey, founder of the Safe Haven Baby Box organization, said she was happy to announce the safe surrendering of the baby.
“We knew this box would save lives,” she said, speaking at a press conference Thursday at the fire station. “I don’t think that we thought it would be three in three years.” Kelsey herself was abandoned as an infant only two hours after birth.
Chief Russ Evans of the Benton Fire Department commended the officers on duty for their quick response, calling the occurrence a “flawless operation.”
“Within a minute, the personnel here at station No. 3 were with that baby, and and had that baby in their arms,” Evans said. Twhere the child was safely transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for a standard and thorough medical evaluation.
Mayor of Benton, Tom Farmer spoke at the event, taking a moment to express his gratitude for the mother of the surrendered child.
“I want to thank you for entrusting us with the most precious gift God could give anyone, and that’s a child,” he said, assuring the mother her child would be cared for and loved.
With the rescue of the third baby, Benton Fire Station No. 3 now ties a box in Carmel, Indiana, for the most saves. However, Kelsey emphasized, “it’s not a record or competition,” and that these babies are considered family.
Kellie Tolliver, EMS for Children, a division of the Arkansas Department of Health, presented special-made baby box kits to the Benton Fire Department, one for each station with a box. The kids include essential supplies including car seats and sanitary and medical equipment–including an OB kit since many babies are surrendered with placenta still attached.
Kelsey said the reasons behind the press conferences are education for the public, proof that the service is useful and to let the mother know “how thankful we are that she kept this child safe,” and to thank the parents for surrendering their child safely.
According to Kelsey, parents have been known to reach out in the past to ensure their child is safe, and so she took a moment to speak directly to the mother of this child. “Thank you for keeping your child safe. Thank you for entrusting the Benton Fire Department in your time of crisis. And thank you for entrusting us with this precious life to find this child a forever home,” she said.
“These kids are not abandoned. These kids are legally, lovingly, anonymously, and safely surrendered,” Kelsey said.
The baby is now at the hospital, healthy, and will be released to the Arkansas Department of Human Services after a few days of observation.
This is the 31st baby to be saved specifically through baby boxes provided by Safe Haven. This sets a record for 10 babies being surrendered in 2023 alone through the Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Kelsey said.
The Benton baby box at Station No. 3 was installed September 2019, and it received the first surrendered child in May of 2020. The second child surrendered at this station was less than a month ago on May 9.
Boxes are installed through the Safe Haven Baby Box organization. There are 148 active boxes across the country, which so far have facilitated 31 infants through the boxes alone, as well as handling 132 “hand-offs,” in which the parent personally surrendered the baby to an officer.