Third baby surrendered to Benton Fire Department

Kellie Tolliver, a specialist for the Emergency Medical Service for Children, awards Benton Fire Department with two baby box kits including car seats, sanitary and medical equipment, plus other supplies officers might need when a baby is surrendered.

 Scarlett Castleberry / The Saline Courier

Benton Fires Station No. 3 on Edison Avenue received its third surrendered baby Wednesday afternoon through its Safe Haven Baby Box.

