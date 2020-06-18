The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed another new boil order for a portion of customers with the Salem Water Association.
Due to a water main break, customers starting at 4450 Lake Norrell Road and extending north to all connections surrounding Lake Norrell are under a boil order. The order includes North Lake Norrell Drive, West Lake Drive and all of the side roads stemming from those roads.
A previous boil order was issued in May for customers from 1202 Salem Rd. south to the intersection of Hart Road, including Terry Lynn Road. The order was issued due to a fire hydrant repair/break. In early June, a boil order was issued for customers from Zuber Road to Carrie Drive, including Victoria Street, Stonehedge Trail and Hark Road due to a water main break. Both of those orders have since been lifted.
The new boil order was issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system.
According to the order, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
The boil order will be lifted after one set of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.