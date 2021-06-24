For the third day in a row, combined new cases of COVID-19 topped 380, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
"Today is the third day with a report of greater than 280 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "This has been driven mostly by two factors: lack of vaccinations and the COVID variants. Vaccines are effective against the most prevalent variant in the state and are available across Arkansas."
New confirmed cases increased by 253 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 270,238 with 1,850 confirmed active.
Probable cases rose by 130 to 76,714 with 1,000 probable active cases.
Confirmed deaths went up by three to 4,677.
Hospitalizations increased by three to 282 with 70 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 2,645 PCR tests and 528 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 56, Benton with 26 and Jefferson with 25.
Saline County has had 12,481 cumulative cases — 9,176 confirmed and 3,305 probable. Active cases are at 165 — 118 confirmed and 47 probable. There have been 12,140 recoveries — 8,910 confirmed and 3,230 probable. The county has had 173 deaths — 146 confirmed and 27 probable. In Saline County, 25.36 percent of people have been fully vaccinated.
Nationally, there have been 33,585,430 cases and 603,068 deaths.
Arkansas has received 2,688,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 2,100,762 or 78.1 percent. There are 222,183 partially immunized and 975,792 fully immunized.