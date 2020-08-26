Benton residents will participate in a virtual Dialogue on Race: Our Beloved Community on at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook.
The purpose of the dialogue is to gain insight and understanding into our own beliefs, and to come to a new understanding of the issue of race.
The dialogue will be livestreamed on the following Facebook pages
Common Ground Saline County:
Peace, Justice and Unity for All @commongroundsalinecounty
Robin Freeman robin.freeman.182
Benton Arkansas - Benton Proud @timeforBenton
The guiding question of the panel is “What is your vision for racial justice for our community?”
Panelists include, Keaton Harper, worship pastor, Holland Chapel Baptist Church; Michael Stewart, CEO, Saline Memorial Hospital; Oveta Pledger, Ralph Bunche Community Action Committee; Regina Carr, Saline County administrator for the Benton and Bryant offices of the Arkansas Department of Human Services (invited); Shannon Winston, community organizer; Joel Winters, worship pastor, First Baptist Church; Ben Crismon, pastor, First United Methodist Church;Aaron Calvin, former community organizer; and Tom Farmer, mayor, City of Benton.
The discussion will be facilitated by Benton resident Robin Freeman, director of the University of Arkansas CURRENTS, and co-facilitated by Veronica Jackson, a consultant. The discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. with panelists responding to questions they have previously received. Panelists will join by Zoom.
The dialogues are planned by members of the group “Common Ground Saline County: Peace, Justice and Unity for All,” which formed after hosting a peaceful racial justice demonstration on June 5. The group also hosted a virtual town hall meeting on June 16, along with dialogues focusing on law enforcement and education on July 30 and August 13.
In addition to dialogues, the group plans on hosting small group discussions based on the curriculum “Be the Bridge.” The community is invited to sign up for a small group by contacting Janet Dixon at j928dixon@gmail.com or 501-317-6449. The cost for participation is $10 and covers the cost of the book.
The Dialogue on Race is a forum designed to draw participants from as many parts of the community as possible to exchange information face-to-face, share personal stories and experiences, honestly express perspectives, clarify viewpoints, and develop solutions to community concerns. The group will submit lessons learned and a list of recommended changes to Farmer and community leaders once dialogues have concluded.