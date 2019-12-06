Law enforcement are searching for three youths committed to the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Youth Services who left a training program without authorization on Friday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. in Benton.
Madison Jones, 17, Jasmynn Webb, 17, and a third teen were at the Amberwood Nursing Home located at 6420 Alcoa Road in Benton as part of certified nursing assistant training program they participate in while committed to DYS at the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center.
Three center staff were at the nursing home as well. All three youths were able to leave the facility without authorization. Local law enforcement have been notified and are looking for the teens.
Jones has red hair and blue eyes, weights 125 pounds and stands 5 feet 5 inches tall. Webb has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 150 pounds. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall. The third teen is a male.
Arkansas Code Annotated 9-28-215 requires DHS to notify the public of such incidents if the youth could have been charged as an adult at the time he or she was committed to DYS. Both Jones and Webb meet this requirement. Anyone with information about the youth's whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.