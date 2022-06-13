The annual summer cereal drive hosted by THV11 is making a stop in Saline County.
Cereal will be collected at the Kroger Marketplace in Benton on June 20. The Arkansas Foodbank will be onsite with totes outside of the store, which are to be filled with donations that customers can drop off after they shop. The public is encouraged to give, whether it be single boxes of cereal, entire cases or monetary donations. Other accepted items include oatmeal, Pop Tarts, and breakfast bars.
THV11 will broadcast the drive live from 6:30 to 10 a.m. and again from noon to 12:30 PM.
THV11 Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon founded the cereal drive in 2000. Since then, the event has become one of the most well-known and successful hunger relief efforts in Arkansas. The donated items benefit the Arkansas Foodbank so that they can provide children and families with a nonperishable breakfast during a time when food may not be guaranteed.
Arkansas Foodbank Annual Giving Director Sherri Jones outlines the need for the cereal drive. Since children are not able to receive their schools’ free and reduced meals during the summer, many families struggle to provide three meals daily. Jones points out that nationwide inflation has made affording food more difficult.
“Many of our neighbors are forced to make impossible decisions,” Jones explained. “Like between paying for groceries and other necessities like rent and medicine.”
Over the cereal drive’s past 22 years, the need for food has remained. Feeding America lists a 12.4 percent overall and 15.4 percent child food insecurity rate in Saline County. That amounts to 14,850 food insecure individuals, 4,320 of which are children.
The cereal drive’s goal is to simply collect as much cereal as possible to feed as many children it can. The drive collected 209,682 boxes total last year, 5,634 of which were from the Saline County community site.
“We want to collect at least as much as we did last year,” Jones said. “Getting as many teams involved as possible will help.”
Families and children are especially encouraged to donate. Parents and grandparents attending with their children in tow is a common sight. Jones thinks the cereal drive is a great learning opportunity for children to realize not everyone has food available.
“It’s an important lesson for all of us to teach our kids and grandkids,” Jones commented.
Besides individual donations, participants can also form a team to collect cereal. Five categories are available for businesses, youth groups, churches, schools and other organizations to choose from. Teams are to collect cereal throughout the month of June before turning in their donations at the Arkansas Foodbank by July 7. On July 15, the Foodbank will host the breakfast of champions, where awards will be given out to teams. THV11 will also be onsite at the breakfast.
The chances to donate do not stop at the community event. Those that cannot attend on June 20 can also visit a Shop and Drop location. These partner businesses will collect cereal throughout the month of June. These stores include the aforementioned Kroger Marketplace, Kroger on Military Road, Walmart in both Benton and Bryant, Harps on both Arkansas 5 North and in Haskell, and Edwards in Bryant. Totes will be located at the front of these stores with posters of Brannon.
A list of all locations, online donating, and team registration can be found at https://arkansasfoodbank.org/how-can-i-help-2/events/summer-cereal-drive-arkansas-foodbank/. Individuals with further questions can email SCD@arkansasfoodbank.org.