The 8th annual award-winning Father-Daughter Date Night event hosted by Benton Parks and Recreation is set to make its return this year at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 3 from the River Center, 1800 Citizens Drive. The night will be filled with music, food and festivities for fathers and daughters to enjoy an intimate date night.
Tickets on sale for the 8th annual Father-Daughter Date Night
Destin Davis
