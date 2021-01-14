The times for tonight’s Benton City Council committee meetings have changed. The Street and Drainage Committee will meet at 5 p.m. and the Community Services/Animal Control Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the city council chambers at the Benton Municipal Complex. Social distancing measures will be in place and masks are required. The meetings will also be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.
Time change for Benton committee meetings
- Dana Guthrie
-
- Updated
