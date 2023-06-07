Saline County law enforcement officers are joining forces with Colton’s Steak House & Grill in Benton to host Tip-A-Cop, an event benefiting the Arkansas Special Olympics, from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant.
Tip-A-Cop at Colton’s was a Benton tradition since 2007, though it has not taken place since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers from Benton, Bryant, Haskell and deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office are among those who typically participate in the fundraiser, and the event is open to all the county’s law enforcement agencies.
During the event, customers will be greeted, seated and served by local officers from various Saline County law enforcement agencies. All proceeds raised from the event go directly to supporting the Arkansas Special Olympics. Athletes from the organization have also been known to show up and help out as part of the fun.
“It’s a time for officers to get out of their element and give back to the community in a unique way,” said Benton Police Captain Kevin Russell.
Benton Police Media Specialist Krista Petty encourages people to participate in the event as it’s a great way to support the Arkansas Special Olympics, as well as being a fun dining experience.
“The officers love engaging with the community members. They get to experience all the hard work that servers put in regularly. It’s a great way to build friendships outside of the day-to-day duties of the job,” said Petty.
In addition to serving food, the restaurant offers a mock jail where customers can pay to have someone locked up, such as family members, friends or even the mayor.
Russell initiated the Colton’s Tip-A-Cop tradition in May 2007. Since then, the regular event has been one of the top Tip-A-Cop events in the state.
Brandi Crabtree, the general manager of Colton’s in Benton who has been involved in every previous event, expressed her excitement in participating.
“Many friendships have developed over the years,” said Crabtree. “One of the things I look forward to each year would have to be seeing the interactions we have. The laughter and smiles will just melt your heart.”
Russell has also assured that regular Colton’s wait staff will be present to ensure a smooth operation and enjoyable experience for everyone. Anyone concerned about law officers keeping track of multiple orders or carrying giant trays of food need not worry, he said.
Those interested in supporting the event can follow the Special Olympics Facebook and Instagram pages for more information and year-round opportunities to support the cause. Donations are also welcome before or after the event at Colton’s or through the Special Olympics website, specialolympics.org.
“It’s never too late and it’s never too early to give,” said Crabtree. “The Special Olympics is a wonderful nonprofit organization that I am so thankful exists. They have done so much for so many families and athletes. They actually change lives everyday.”