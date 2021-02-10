The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Wednesday the state had 632 new confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the case total to 245,865. Active cases dropped by 656 to 9,869 with 231,828 recoveries.
Probable cases increased by 460 to 64,075 cumulative. Active probable cases went down by 52 to 4,321 with 58,720 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths rose by 25 to 4,144 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,030.
Hospitalizations decreased by 40 to 735 with 138 on ventilators.
The state received results for 7,790 PRC tests and 2,207 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 163, Washington with 85, Benton with 71, Saline with 68 and Faulkner with 56.
Saline County has had 11,039 cumulative cases — 8,296 confirmed and 2,743 probable. Active cases are at 623 — 411 confirmed and 212 probable. There have been 10,257 recoveries — 7,751 confirmed and 2,506 probable. The county has had 157 deaths — 132 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 27,249,586 cases with 470,200 deaths.
"Compared to last week, there are over 1,300 fewer new cases and over 2,300 fewer active cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release for the numbers. "Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this an excuse to relax. This virus can spread rapidly, and we all must work together to defeat it."