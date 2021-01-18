The Arkansas Department of Health reported 988 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 219,956 cumulative confirmed cases with 16,747 confirmed active cases and 199,598 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 121 to 52,307 cumulative probable total with 6,047 probable active and 45,498 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 23 to 3,585 and probable deaths went up by nine.
Hospitalizations decreased by eight to 1,263 with 216 on ventilators.
The state received results for 8,432 PCR tests and 323 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 155, Washington with 125, Benton with 117, Garland with 61 and Jefferson with 54.
Saline County has had 9,467 cumulative cases — 7,259 confirmed and 2,208 probable. Active cases are at 922 — 669 confirmed and 253 probable. There have been 8,414 recoveries — 6,477 confirmed and 1,937 probable. The county has had 129 deaths — 111 confirmed and 18 probable.
Across the nation, there have been, 24,062,465 cases with 398,879 deaths.