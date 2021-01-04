The Arkansas Department of Health numbers show 846 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 193,655 cumulative cases with 16,495 confirmed active cases and 193,995 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 460 to 41,126 cumulative probable cases with 6,598 probable active and 33,903 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by 41 to 3,178 and probable deaths rose by 10 to 622.
Hospitalizations increased by 62 to 1,296 with 212 on ventilators.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 206, Washington with 151, Benton with 117, Faulkner with 96 and Sebastian with 61.
Saline County has had 7,934 cumulative cases — 6,210 confirmed and 1,724 probable. Active cases are at 813 — 573 confirmed and 240 probable. There have been 7,012 recoveries — 5,542 confirmed and 1,470 probable. The county has had 108 deaths — 94 confirmed and 14 probable.
Nationally, there have been 20,786,001 cases with 353,131 deaths.