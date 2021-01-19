During his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave the updated numbers for the state.
He reported 841 new confirmed cases for a confirmed total of 220,797 cumulative confirmed cases with 15,281 confirmed active and 201,869 recoveries.
Probable cases rose 490 to 52,797 with 5,659 probable active and 46,369 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 36 to 3,621 and probable deaths went up seven to 765.
Hospitalizations increased by two to 1,265 with 209 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,074 PCR tests and 2,281 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 268, Benton with 132, Washington with 118, Faulkner with 85 and Sebastian with 70.
Saline County has had 9,520 cumulative cases — 7,289 confirmed and 2,231 probable. Active cases are at 850 — 613 confirmed and 237 probable. There have been 8,537 recoveries — 6,561 confirmed and 1,976 probable. The county is up to 131 deaths since the pandemic began — 113 confirmed and 18 probable.
Nationally there have been 24,210,344 cases with 401,128 deaths.
