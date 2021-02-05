Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,292 to 242,251 cumulative cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, with 11,778 active and 226,415 recovered.
Probable cases increased by 532 to 62,472 cumulative probable cases with 5,166 active and 56,284 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by 19 to 4,032 and probable deaths increased by 22 to 1,018.
Hospitalizations decreased by seven to 808 with 144 on ventilators.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 195, Washington with 138, Benton with 128, White with 87 and Faulkner with 79.
Saline County has had 10,788 cumulative cases — 8,135 confirmed and 2,653 probable. Active cases are at 687 — 465 confirmed and 22 probable. There have been 9,946 recoveries — 7,539 confirmed and 2,407 probable. The county has had 153 deaths —129 confirmed and 24 probable.
Nationally, there have been 26,796,013 cases with 459,030 deaths.