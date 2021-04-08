The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Thursday 151 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the confirmed total to 260,206 with 1,151 active.
Probable cases rose by 48 to 71,498 with 556 active.
Confirmed deaths went up by two to 4,512. There were no new probable deaths.
Hospitalizations decreased by nine to 141 with 23 on ventilators.
The state received results for 5,385 PCR tests and 1,066 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 31, Washington with 26 and Benton with 19.
Saline County has had 11,753 cumulative cases — 8,716 confirmed and 3,037 probable. Active cases are at 45 — 27 confirmed and 18 probable. There have been 11,539 recoveries —8,547 confirmed and 2,992 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 30,987,371 cases with 559,965 deaths.