The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,494 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 225,737 confirmed cases with 14,150 active and 207,838 recovered.
New probable cases rose by 668 to a probable cumulative total of 55,645 with 5,957 active and 48,858 recovered.
Confirmed deaths increased by 34 to 3,723 and probable deaths went up by 19 to 826.
Hospitalizations decreased by 18 to 1,142 with 193 on ventilators.
The state received results for 10,531 PCR tests and 6,059 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 286, Washington with 158, Benton with 115, Sebastian with 111 and Pope with 103.
Saline County has had 9,774 cumulative cases — 7,429 confirmed and 2,345 probable. Active cases are at 757 — 526 confirmed and 231 probable. There have been 8,877 recoveries — 6,783 confirmed and 2,094 probable. The county has had 138 deaths — 118 confirmed and 20 probable.
Nationally there have been 24,775,585 cases and 413,059 deaths.