According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been 1,732 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative confirmed total of 239,065 with 11,401 active and 223,644 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 694 to 61,365 cumulative probable cases with 5,132 active and 55,238.
Confirmed deaths increased by 23 to 3,994 and probable deaths went up by 23 to 991.
Hospitalizations rose by 15 to 884 with 142 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 10,060 PCR tests and 1,813 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 318, Garland with 185, Faulkner with 173, Benton with 172 and Washington with 154.
Saline County has had 10,625 cumulative cases — 8,029 confirmed and 2,596 probable. Active cases are at 678 — 472 confirmed and 206 probable. There have been 9,793 recoveries — 7,426 confirmed and 2,367 probable. The county has had 152 deaths — 129 confirmed and 29 probable.
Nationally there have been 26,533,999 cases with 450,088 deaths.
"Today's report shows an increase in new cases from last week, but we still show a decrease in active cases from last week," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson said with the release for the numbers. "Our vaccination efforts continue to progress, with over 15,600 additional doses administered yesterday. We have been trending in the right direction, and we all need to wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands to ensure that trend continues."